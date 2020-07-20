All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 126 E Laurel Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
126 E Laurel Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

126 E Laurel Avenue

126 East Laurel Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

126 East Laurel Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
carport
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
courtyard
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e609cbc027 ----
***AVAILABLE TO VIEW ON 02/05/2019***

.3 Bedrooms and 2 bathroom single family home
.Dining room with ceiling fan
.Kitchen with range/oven and refrigerator
.Washer and dryer hook ups
.Fenced in back yard
.Cover back patio
.Car Port

*1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted.
*This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs.
*Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.
*$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit.
* An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments.
*On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.

*Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed.
* Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar.
*Once you have viewed the inside of the property, please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property.
*We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you.

*Self guiding showing , please secure the home after viewing and place key back in the lockbox.

*Security Deposits:
?$895.00 Refundable
?$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 E Laurel Avenue have any available units?
126 E Laurel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 E Laurel Avenue have?
Some of 126 E Laurel Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 E Laurel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
126 E Laurel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 E Laurel Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 E Laurel Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 126 E Laurel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 126 E Laurel Avenue offers parking.
Does 126 E Laurel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 E Laurel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 E Laurel Avenue have a pool?
No, 126 E Laurel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 126 E Laurel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 126 E Laurel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 126 E Laurel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 E Laurel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College