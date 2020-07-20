126 E Laurel Avenue

Amenities
***AVAILABLE TO VIEW ON 02/05/2019***
.3 Bedrooms and 2 bathroom single family home
.Dining room with ceiling fan
.Kitchen with range/oven and refrigerator
.Washer and dryer hook ups
.Fenced in back yard
.Cover back patio
.Car Port
*1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted.
*This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs.
*Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.
*$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit.
* An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments.
*On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.
*Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed.
* Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar.
*Once you have viewed the inside of the property, please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property.
*We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you.
*Self guiding showing , please secure the home after viewing and place key back in the lockbox.
*Security Deposits:
?$895.00 Refundable
?$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee