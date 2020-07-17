1256 East Laurel Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Stonecreek. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen with built-in wine fridge, storage, washer dryer, yard, community pool, community park, tennis court, and basketball court, bike trails, close to Downtown Gilbert and Freestone Park, updated flooring, vaulted ceiling throughout and two-car garage. No Utilities included, however landscaping included for the front yard and trees. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,200/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Lauren Gray at 940-597-9677 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.