Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:31 PM

1256 East Laurel Avenue

1256 East Laurel Avenue · (940) 597-9677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1256 East Laurel Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Stonecreek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1929 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Stonecreek. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen with built-in wine fridge, storage, washer dryer, yard, community pool, community park, tennis court, and basketball court, bike trails, close to Downtown Gilbert and Freestone Park, updated flooring, vaulted ceiling throughout and two-car garage. No Utilities included, however landscaping included for the front yard and trees. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,200/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Lauren Gray at 940-597-9677 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1256 East Laurel Avenue have any available units?
1256 East Laurel Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1256 East Laurel Avenue have?
Some of 1256 East Laurel Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1256 East Laurel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1256 East Laurel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1256 East Laurel Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1256 East Laurel Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1256 East Laurel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1256 East Laurel Avenue offers parking.
Does 1256 East Laurel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1256 East Laurel Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1256 East Laurel Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1256 East Laurel Avenue has a pool.
Does 1256 East Laurel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1256 East Laurel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1256 East Laurel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1256 East Laurel Avenue has units with dishwashers.
