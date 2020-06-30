Rent Calculator
All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1236 S BOULDER Street.
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1236 S BOULDER Street
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:17 AM
1236 S BOULDER Street
1236 South Boulder Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1236 South Boulder Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Amenities
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
Great Gilbert location in Western Skies golf community. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on beautiful golf course lot. Home has lots of neutral tile and wood flooring and private putting green.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1236 S BOULDER Street have any available units?
1236 S BOULDER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1236 S BOULDER Street have?
Some of 1236 S BOULDER Street's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1236 S BOULDER Street currently offering any rent specials?
1236 S BOULDER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1236 S BOULDER Street pet-friendly?
No, 1236 S BOULDER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 1236 S BOULDER Street offer parking?
Yes, 1236 S BOULDER Street offers parking.
Does 1236 S BOULDER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1236 S BOULDER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1236 S BOULDER Street have a pool?
No, 1236 S BOULDER Street does not have a pool.
Does 1236 S BOULDER Street have accessible units?
No, 1236 S BOULDER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1236 S BOULDER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1236 S BOULDER Street has units with dishwashers.
