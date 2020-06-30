All apartments in Gilbert
1236 S BOULDER Street
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:17 AM

1236 S BOULDER Street

1236 South Boulder Street · No Longer Available
Location

1236 South Boulder Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
Great Gilbert location in Western Skies golf community. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on beautiful golf course lot. Home has lots of neutral tile and wood flooring and private putting green.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1236 S BOULDER Street have any available units?
1236 S BOULDER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1236 S BOULDER Street have?
Some of 1236 S BOULDER Street's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1236 S BOULDER Street currently offering any rent specials?
1236 S BOULDER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1236 S BOULDER Street pet-friendly?
No, 1236 S BOULDER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1236 S BOULDER Street offer parking?
Yes, 1236 S BOULDER Street offers parking.
Does 1236 S BOULDER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1236 S BOULDER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1236 S BOULDER Street have a pool?
No, 1236 S BOULDER Street does not have a pool.
Does 1236 S BOULDER Street have accessible units?
No, 1236 S BOULDER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1236 S BOULDER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1236 S BOULDER Street has units with dishwashers.

