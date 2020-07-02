Rent Calculator
Gilbert, AZ
/
1232 W BRECKENRIDGE Avenue
1232 W BRECKENRIDGE Avenue
1232 West Breckenridge Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
1232 West Breckenridge Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
pool
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath Gilbert home with pool! Open floorplan perfect for entertaining guest. Agents please read private remarks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1232 W BRECKENRIDGE Avenue have any available units?
1232 W BRECKENRIDGE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1232 W BRECKENRIDGE Avenue have?
Some of 1232 W BRECKENRIDGE Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1232 W BRECKENRIDGE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1232 W BRECKENRIDGE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 W BRECKENRIDGE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1232 W BRECKENRIDGE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 1232 W BRECKENRIDGE Avenue offer parking?
No, 1232 W BRECKENRIDGE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1232 W BRECKENRIDGE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 W BRECKENRIDGE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 W BRECKENRIDGE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1232 W BRECKENRIDGE Avenue has a pool.
Does 1232 W BRECKENRIDGE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1232 W BRECKENRIDGE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 W BRECKENRIDGE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1232 W BRECKENRIDGE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
