Gilbert, AZ
1211 S PUEBLO Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1211 S PUEBLO Court

1211 South Pueblo Court · No Longer Available
Location

1211 South Pueblo Court, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3 BD 2 BA 1638 SQ, FT HOUSE IN MILLETT RANCH. NEW CARPET, FRESH PAINT AND NEW BLINDS. CUL DE SAC LOT, NICE BACK YARD WITH GRASS, SEP. LIVING AND DINING ROOM, SEP. SHOWER AND TUB IN MASTER, CHILDREN'S PLAY AREA NEARBY.6 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 S PUEBLO Court have any available units?
1211 S PUEBLO Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 S PUEBLO Court have?
Some of 1211 S PUEBLO Court's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 S PUEBLO Court currently offering any rent specials?
1211 S PUEBLO Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 S PUEBLO Court pet-friendly?
No, 1211 S PUEBLO Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1211 S PUEBLO Court offer parking?
Yes, 1211 S PUEBLO Court offers parking.
Does 1211 S PUEBLO Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 S PUEBLO Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 S PUEBLO Court have a pool?
No, 1211 S PUEBLO Court does not have a pool.
Does 1211 S PUEBLO Court have accessible units?
No, 1211 S PUEBLO Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 S PUEBLO Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1211 S PUEBLO Court has units with dishwashers.
