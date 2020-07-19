1211 S PUEBLO Court

Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

3 BD 2 BA 1638 SQ, FT HOUSE IN MILLETT RANCH. NEW CARPET, FRESH PAINT AND NEW BLINDS. CUL DE SAC LOT, NICE BACK YARD WITH GRASS, SEP. LIVING AND DINING ROOM, SEP. SHOWER AND TUB IN MASTER, CHILDREN'S PLAY AREA NEARBY.6 month lease