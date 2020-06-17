All apartments in Gilbert
1118 E EUCLID Avenue
1118 E EUCLID Avenue

1118 East Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1118 East Euclid Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Layton Lakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Absolutely beautiful 2-story home in a highly desirable Layton Lakes! Living room, family room, huge loft, spacious master suite with separate shower & tub, eat-in kitchen, breakfast bar, pantry, laundry room upstairs, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator & 3 car garage. Plenty of storage space and resort like backyard to relax or spend time with family or friends. Lots of community activities including a splash pad, water features, parks, walking paths, green area, play parks, tennis court & sand volley ball in this subdivision. Easy freeway access, a short drive to restaurants, shopping, very close to All-New Gilbert Water Park & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 E EUCLID Avenue have any available units?
1118 E EUCLID Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 E EUCLID Avenue have?
Some of 1118 E EUCLID Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 E EUCLID Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1118 E EUCLID Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 E EUCLID Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1118 E EUCLID Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1118 E EUCLID Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1118 E EUCLID Avenue offers parking.
Does 1118 E EUCLID Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 E EUCLID Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 E EUCLID Avenue have a pool?
No, 1118 E EUCLID Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1118 E EUCLID Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1118 E EUCLID Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 E EUCLID Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1118 E EUCLID Avenue has units with dishwashers.

