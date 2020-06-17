1118 E EUCLID Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

Absolutely beautiful 2-story home in a highly desirable Layton Lakes! Living room, family room, huge loft, spacious master suite with separate shower & tub, eat-in kitchen, breakfast bar, pantry, laundry room upstairs, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator & 3 car garage. Plenty of storage space and resort like backyard to relax or spend time with family or friends. Lots of community activities including a splash pad, water features, parks, walking paths, green area, play parks, tennis court & sand volley ball in this subdivision. Easy freeway access, a short drive to restaurants, shopping, very close to All-New Gilbert Water Park & more!