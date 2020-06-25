1109 W PENINSULA Drive

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage

3 BD 2 BA 2613 SQ. FT WATERFRONT HOME IN THE ISLANDS IN GILBERT WITH PRIVATE POOL, PUTTING GREEN, AND BUILT IN BBQ. BOAT PROVIDED, EPOXY FLOORS IN 3C GARAGE, TILE, REMODELED BATHROOMS, ALL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, FIREPLACE.