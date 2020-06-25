1109 W PENINSULA Drive

1109 West Peninsula Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233 The Islands
Amenities
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
3 BD 2 BA 2613 SQ. FT WATERFRONT HOME IN THE ISLANDS IN GILBERT WITH PRIVATE POOL, PUTTING GREEN, AND BUILT IN BBQ. BOAT PROVIDED, EPOXY FLOORS IN 3C GARAGE, TILE, REMODELED BATHROOMS, ALL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, FIREPLACE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
