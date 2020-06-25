All apartments in Gilbert
1109 W PENINSULA Drive
1109 W PENINSULA Drive

1109 West Peninsula Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1109 West Peninsula Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
3 BD 2 BA 2613 SQ. FT WATERFRONT HOME IN THE ISLANDS IN GILBERT WITH PRIVATE POOL, PUTTING GREEN, AND BUILT IN BBQ. BOAT PROVIDED, EPOXY FLOORS IN 3C GARAGE, TILE, REMODELED BATHROOMS, ALL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, FIREPLACE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 W PENINSULA Drive have any available units?
1109 W PENINSULA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 W PENINSULA Drive have?
Some of 1109 W PENINSULA Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 W PENINSULA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1109 W PENINSULA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 W PENINSULA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1109 W PENINSULA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1109 W PENINSULA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1109 W PENINSULA Drive offers parking.
Does 1109 W PENINSULA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 W PENINSULA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 W PENINSULA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1109 W PENINSULA Drive has a pool.
Does 1109 W PENINSULA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1109 W PENINSULA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 W PENINSULA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 W PENINSULA Drive has units with dishwashers.
