1067 W Tremaine Ave.
Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:06 AM

1067 W Tremaine Ave.

1067 West Tremaine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1067 West Tremaine Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
tennis court
-

(RLNE3524824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1067 W Tremaine Ave. have any available units?
1067 W Tremaine Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 1067 W Tremaine Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1067 W Tremaine Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1067 W Tremaine Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1067 W Tremaine Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1067 W Tremaine Ave. offer parking?
No, 1067 W Tremaine Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1067 W Tremaine Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1067 W Tremaine Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1067 W Tremaine Ave. have a pool?
No, 1067 W Tremaine Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1067 W Tremaine Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1067 W Tremaine Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1067 W Tremaine Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1067 W Tremaine Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1067 W Tremaine Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1067 W Tremaine Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
