All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1060 S PUEBLO Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
1060 S PUEBLO Street
Last updated March 7 2020 at 1:56 PM
1 of 14
1060 S PUEBLO Street
1060 South Pueblo Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1060 South Pueblo Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This is a beautiful updated home with 3 spacious bedrooms plus a den, and 2 spacious baths. This home features a split floorplan. Tile throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1060 S PUEBLO Street have any available units?
1060 S PUEBLO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1060 S PUEBLO Street have?
Some of 1060 S PUEBLO Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1060 S PUEBLO Street currently offering any rent specials?
1060 S PUEBLO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 S PUEBLO Street pet-friendly?
No, 1060 S PUEBLO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 1060 S PUEBLO Street offer parking?
Yes, 1060 S PUEBLO Street offers parking.
Does 1060 S PUEBLO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1060 S PUEBLO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 S PUEBLO Street have a pool?
No, 1060 S PUEBLO Street does not have a pool.
Does 1060 S PUEBLO Street have accessible units?
No, 1060 S PUEBLO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 S PUEBLO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1060 S PUEBLO Street has units with dishwashers.
