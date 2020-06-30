All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1060 S PUEBLO Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1060 S PUEBLO Street
Last updated March 7 2020 at 1:56 PM

1060 S PUEBLO Street

1060 South Pueblo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1060 South Pueblo Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This is a beautiful updated home with 3 spacious bedrooms plus a den, and 2 spacious baths. This home features a split floorplan. Tile throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 S PUEBLO Street have any available units?
1060 S PUEBLO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1060 S PUEBLO Street have?
Some of 1060 S PUEBLO Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1060 S PUEBLO Street currently offering any rent specials?
1060 S PUEBLO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 S PUEBLO Street pet-friendly?
No, 1060 S PUEBLO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1060 S PUEBLO Street offer parking?
Yes, 1060 S PUEBLO Street offers parking.
Does 1060 S PUEBLO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1060 S PUEBLO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 S PUEBLO Street have a pool?
No, 1060 S PUEBLO Street does not have a pool.
Does 1060 S PUEBLO Street have accessible units?
No, 1060 S PUEBLO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 S PUEBLO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1060 S PUEBLO Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College