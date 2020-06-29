All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:25 AM

106 West Commerce Court

106 West Commerce Court · No Longer Available
Location

106 West Commerce Court, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Heritage District

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Townhome for rent in Gilbert with 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and 970 square feet located near Gilbert and Guadalupe in the Arbor Walk Community. This home has an attached 2 car garage and unique floor plan. Go up a flight of stairs to the living room, kitchen, bedroom and bath. Up a spiral staircase to second bedroom and bathroom. Community swimming pool.

There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property. NO PETS allowed

Call or Text Barb for more info 602-369-6116.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 West Commerce Court have any available units?
106 West Commerce Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 106 West Commerce Court currently offering any rent specials?
106 West Commerce Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 West Commerce Court pet-friendly?
No, 106 West Commerce Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 106 West Commerce Court offer parking?
Yes, 106 West Commerce Court offers parking.
Does 106 West Commerce Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 West Commerce Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 West Commerce Court have a pool?
Yes, 106 West Commerce Court has a pool.
Does 106 West Commerce Court have accessible units?
No, 106 West Commerce Court does not have accessible units.
Does 106 West Commerce Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 West Commerce Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 West Commerce Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 West Commerce Court does not have units with air conditioning.

