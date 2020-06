Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

This is a wonderful fully FURNISHED home in the development of Cayman Square. Large family room that looks out on the back covered patio & pool. All three bedrooms are generous in size. The backyard is a very nice setting w/ covered patio & sparkling heated pool for relaxing on those beautiful Arizona sunny afternoons & quiet evenings. Grilling out at the BBQ with friends and family is what living in the Valley of the sun is all about! This home is available to lease the first week of May. You can lease it through the end of January 2021. Leased after that....**Please note this is a furnished lease & only available to lease furnished**