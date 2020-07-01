All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:27 PM

1055 South Annie Lane

1055 South Annie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1055 South Annie Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cooley Station North

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
cats allowed
Welcome to this lovely 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in the popular Cooley Station North community. This fantastic, highly upgraded home is situated on a premium corner lot and features over $60k in builder upgrades, custom California walk-in closet in master bedroom, and kitchen with upgraded cabinets and beautiful granite countertops. The main living area features surround sound and a huge sliding glass door so you can enjoy indoor/outdoor living at its finest. The garage offers plenty of storage with custom built-in cabinets and ceiling storage racks. Other fantastic upgrades include custom built-in desk for two, wrought iron railing, and master bath with granite countertops. The beautifully designed backyard features a low maintenance modern design with fountain and fire-pit and is 5ft wider than similar homes that aren’t on an end lot. Cooley Station North offers 3 heated pools and spas and plenty of tot lots and green belts. Don't miss out on this one. Hurry to see if before it's gone!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, 2 dogs under 25lb)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 South Annie Lane have any available units?
1055 South Annie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1055 South Annie Lane have?
Some of 1055 South Annie Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 South Annie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1055 South Annie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 South Annie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1055 South Annie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1055 South Annie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1055 South Annie Lane offers parking.
Does 1055 South Annie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1055 South Annie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 South Annie Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1055 South Annie Lane has a pool.
Does 1055 South Annie Lane have accessible units?
No, 1055 South Annie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 South Annie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1055 South Annie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

