1055 South Annie Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage cats allowed

Welcome to this lovely 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in the popular Cooley Station North community. This fantastic, highly upgraded home is situated on a premium corner lot and features over $60k in builder upgrades, custom California walk-in closet in master bedroom, and kitchen with upgraded cabinets and beautiful granite countertops. The main living area features surround sound and a huge sliding glass door so you can enjoy indoor/outdoor living at its finest. The garage offers plenty of storage with custom built-in cabinets and ceiling storage racks. Other fantastic upgrades include custom built-in desk for two, wrought iron railing, and master bath with granite countertops. The beautifully designed backyard features a low maintenance modern design with fountain and fire-pit and is 5ft wider than similar homes that aren’t on an end lot. Cooley Station North offers 3 heated pools and spas and plenty of tot lots and green belts. Don't miss out on this one. Hurry to see if before it's gone!



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, 2 dogs under 25lb)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.