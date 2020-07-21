All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1046 S ANNIE Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1046 S ANNIE Lane
Last updated July 11 2019 at 11:23 PM

1046 S ANNIE Lane

1046 S Annie Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1046 S Annie Ln, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cooley Station North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Highly Upgraded & Pristine Condition Fulton Home in Cooley Station North! Beautiful wrought iron security door. 3 Bedroom 3 bath home w/ a loft/bonus room. Plantation shutters throughout. New tile & wood flooring throughout. Gourmet kitchen w/ upgraded 42'' staggered cabinets, granite counter-tops, gas range, stainless steel appliances, large island/breakfast bar & huge walk-in pantry. H2O Concepts water purification system. Highly energy efficient home w/ newer 16 seer AC unit, Nest thermostats & additional sprayed in insulation & sealed ductwork. Electric sunshade on great room window. Epoxy 2 car garage with overhead shelving. Resort style, low maintenance yard w/ artificial turf & pavers. Security & camera system. Community amenities include 3 community pools, playgrounds & BBQ area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1046 S ANNIE Lane have any available units?
1046 S ANNIE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1046 S ANNIE Lane have?
Some of 1046 S ANNIE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1046 S ANNIE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1046 S ANNIE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1046 S ANNIE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1046 S ANNIE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1046 S ANNIE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1046 S ANNIE Lane offers parking.
Does 1046 S ANNIE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1046 S ANNIE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1046 S ANNIE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1046 S ANNIE Lane has a pool.
Does 1046 S ANNIE Lane have accessible units?
No, 1046 S ANNIE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1046 S ANNIE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1046 S ANNIE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College