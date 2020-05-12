All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:00 AM

1046 E PHELPS Street

Location

1046 Phelps Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Spectrum at Val Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous one-story Gilbert home with 3 bedrooms plus Den/office 3 full bathrooms with over 2300 SF and 3 car garage (third car Tandem)Huge living room,formal dining ,family rm with gas fireplace,fresh interior paint and new carpet! Eat in kitchen has a Nook,tall cabinets with Granite Counters,Stainless steel appliances includes new KitchenAid quiet DW and Whirlpool Microwave,prep island,recessed lighting.Private Master suite overlooks the grassy back yard through bay windows, huge master bath with a large W/I closet and a second closet,separate private toilet,Separate tub/Shower. A covered patio out back provides ideal space for a barbecue. Close to schools,202 Freeway,Costco, and shopping at San Tan Mall. Hurry on this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1046 E PHELPS Street have any available units?
1046 E PHELPS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1046 E PHELPS Street have?
Some of 1046 E PHELPS Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1046 E PHELPS Street currently offering any rent specials?
1046 E PHELPS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1046 E PHELPS Street pet-friendly?
No, 1046 E PHELPS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1046 E PHELPS Street offer parking?
Yes, 1046 E PHELPS Street offers parking.
Does 1046 E PHELPS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1046 E PHELPS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1046 E PHELPS Street have a pool?
Yes, 1046 E PHELPS Street has a pool.
Does 1046 E PHELPS Street have accessible units?
No, 1046 E PHELPS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1046 E PHELPS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1046 E PHELPS Street has units with dishwashers.

