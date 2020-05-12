1046 E PHELPS Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous one-story Gilbert home with 3 bedrooms plus Den/office 3 full bathrooms with over 2300 SF and 3 car garage (third car Tandem)Huge living room,formal dining ,family rm with gas fireplace,fresh interior paint and new carpet! Eat in kitchen has a Nook,tall cabinets with Granite Counters,Stainless steel appliances includes new KitchenAid quiet DW and Whirlpool Microwave,prep island,recessed lighting.Private Master suite overlooks the grassy back yard through bay windows, huge master bath with a large W/I closet and a second closet,separate private toilet,Separate tub/Shower. A covered patio out back provides ideal space for a barbecue. Close to schools,202 Freeway,Costco, and shopping at San Tan Mall. Hurry on this one!