1040 N PALM Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Available NOW! This 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom Gilbert home is a great find! Open kitchen with spacious room for gathering the family together! Ceiling fans and blinds throughout, laundry room. Large bedrooms and closets, HUGE backyard with lots of possibilities! Balcony off of the eating area to the backyard, newer carpet and paint. Outstanding schools and lots of entertainment, close to downtown Gilbert! Too many great features to list. This home won't last long. No felines. 1 dog under 45 lbs ok.