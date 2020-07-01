All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated February 18 2020 at 1:04 AM

1040 N PALM Street

1040 North Palm Street · No Longer Available
Location

1040 North Palm Street, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Available NOW! This 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom Gilbert home is a great find! Open kitchen with spacious room for gathering the family together! Ceiling fans and blinds throughout, laundry room. Large bedrooms and closets, HUGE backyard with lots of possibilities! Balcony off of the eating area to the backyard, newer carpet and paint. Outstanding schools and lots of entertainment, close to downtown Gilbert! Too many great features to list. This home won't last long. No felines. 1 dog under 45 lbs ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 N PALM Street have any available units?
1040 N PALM Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1040 N PALM Street have?
Some of 1040 N PALM Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 N PALM Street currently offering any rent specials?
1040 N PALM Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 N PALM Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1040 N PALM Street is pet friendly.
Does 1040 N PALM Street offer parking?
Yes, 1040 N PALM Street offers parking.
Does 1040 N PALM Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1040 N PALM Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 N PALM Street have a pool?
No, 1040 N PALM Street does not have a pool.
Does 1040 N PALM Street have accessible units?
No, 1040 N PALM Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 N PALM Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1040 N PALM Street has units with dishwashers.

