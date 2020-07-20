All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated April 29 2019 at 7:11 PM

1015 S Nancy Lane

1015 S Nancy Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1015 S Nancy Ln, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cooley Station North

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Cooley Station on oversized lot. Home features open kitchen with stainless appliances, kitchen island, large walk in pantry and granite counter-tops. Upstairs has large loft, and spacious master bedroom and bathroom featuring double sinks, separate tub and shower and walk in closet.

Property Available May 1, 2019

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1395
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available 5/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 S Nancy Lane have any available units?
1015 S Nancy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 S Nancy Lane have?
Some of 1015 S Nancy Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 S Nancy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1015 S Nancy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 S Nancy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 S Nancy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1015 S Nancy Lane offer parking?
No, 1015 S Nancy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1015 S Nancy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 S Nancy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 S Nancy Lane have a pool?
No, 1015 S Nancy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1015 S Nancy Lane have accessible units?
No, 1015 S Nancy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 S Nancy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 S Nancy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
