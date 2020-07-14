Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet granite counters ice maker oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center carport cc payments coffee bar dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access key fob access nest technology online portal package receiving playground

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Take in the panoramic views that surround Arrive Fountain Hills and enter a world of comfort and luxury! This boutique community provides easy access to AZ Loop 101 and is only minutes away from State Route 87, the Scottsdale and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airports, various golf courses, and the communitys world-famous fountain! Our restyled apartment homes are equipped with black appliances, updated cabinetry and lighting, washers and dryers, private patios, and smart home technology. Community amenities include a relaxing swimming pool and spa with mountain views, an outdoor lounge area with grills, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and so much more! At Arrive Fountain Hills, we provide more than a place to live; we offer a lifestyle! Visit our photo gallery or give us a call to schedule a personal tour and open the door to a new way of living!