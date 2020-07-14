All apartments in Fountain Hills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Arrive Fountain Hills

Open Now until 6pm
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd · (480) 351-1944
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 348 · Avail. now

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit 255 · Avail. now

$1,665

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1063 sqft

Unit 313 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1063 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arrive Fountain Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
ice maker
oven
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
playground
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Take in the panoramic views that surround Arrive Fountain Hills and enter a world of comfort and luxury! This boutique community provides easy access to AZ Loop 101 and is only minutes away from State Route 87, the Scottsdale and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airports, various golf courses, and the communitys world-famous fountain! Our restyled apartment homes are equipped with black appliances, updated cabinetry and lighting, washers and dryers, private patios, and smart home technology. Community amenities include a relaxing swimming pool and spa with mountain views, an outdoor lounge area with grills, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and so much more! At Arrive Fountain Hills, we provide more than a place to live; we offer a lifestyle! Visit our photo gallery or give us a call to schedule a personal tour and open the door to a new way of living!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Must Be Spayed/Neutered
Parking Details: Open Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arrive Fountain Hills have any available units?
Arrive Fountain Hills has 3 units available starting at $1,635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Arrive Fountain Hills have?
Some of Arrive Fountain Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arrive Fountain Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Arrive Fountain Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arrive Fountain Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Arrive Fountain Hills is pet friendly.
Does Arrive Fountain Hills offer parking?
Yes, Arrive Fountain Hills offers parking.
Does Arrive Fountain Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arrive Fountain Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arrive Fountain Hills have a pool?
Yes, Arrive Fountain Hills has a pool.
Does Arrive Fountain Hills have accessible units?
Yes, Arrive Fountain Hills has accessible units.
Does Arrive Fountain Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arrive Fountain Hills has units with dishwashers.
Does Arrive Fountain Hills have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Arrive Fountain Hills has units with air conditioning.
