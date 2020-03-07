All apartments in Fountain Hills
17422 E FLAT ROCK Drive
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:11 PM

17422 E FLAT ROCK Drive

17422 East Flat Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17422 East Flat Rock Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Nice 3bed/2bath home sitting on a .44 acre lot. Nice and quiet area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17422 E FLAT ROCK Drive have any available units?
17422 E FLAT ROCK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 17422 E FLAT ROCK Drive have?
Some of 17422 E FLAT ROCK Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17422 E FLAT ROCK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17422 E FLAT ROCK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17422 E FLAT ROCK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17422 E FLAT ROCK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 17422 E FLAT ROCK Drive offer parking?
No, 17422 E FLAT ROCK Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17422 E FLAT ROCK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17422 E FLAT ROCK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17422 E FLAT ROCK Drive have a pool?
No, 17422 E FLAT ROCK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17422 E FLAT ROCK Drive have accessible units?
No, 17422 E FLAT ROCK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17422 E FLAT ROCK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17422 E FLAT ROCK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17422 E FLAT ROCK Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17422 E FLAT ROCK Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
