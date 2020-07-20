All apartments in Fountain Hills
Last updated July 25 2019 at 2:54 PM

17419 E EL PUEBLO Boulevard

17419 East El Pueblo Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

17419 East El Pueblo Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move In Ready - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, Formal Dining and Eat In Kitchen, Fenced Yard w RV Gate. Large covered patio. Spacious Living Room with vaulted ceiling. 2 Car Garage and inside laundry. Just installed new carpet and painted the interior.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17419 E EL PUEBLO Boulevard have any available units?
17419 E EL PUEBLO Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 17419 E EL PUEBLO Boulevard have?
Some of 17419 E EL PUEBLO Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17419 E EL PUEBLO Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
17419 E EL PUEBLO Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17419 E EL PUEBLO Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 17419 E EL PUEBLO Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 17419 E EL PUEBLO Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 17419 E EL PUEBLO Boulevard offers parking.
Does 17419 E EL PUEBLO Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17419 E EL PUEBLO Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17419 E EL PUEBLO Boulevard have a pool?
No, 17419 E EL PUEBLO Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 17419 E EL PUEBLO Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 17419 E EL PUEBLO Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 17419 E EL PUEBLO Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17419 E EL PUEBLO Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 17419 E EL PUEBLO Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 17419 E EL PUEBLO Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
