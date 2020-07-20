17419 E EL PUEBLO Boulevard

17419 East El Pueblo Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move In Ready - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, Formal Dining and Eat In Kitchen, Fenced Yard w RV Gate. Large covered patio. Spacious Living Room with vaulted ceiling. 2 Car Garage and inside laundry. Just installed new carpet and painted the interior.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
