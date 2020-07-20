17419 E EL PUEBLO Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Move In Ready - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, Formal Dining and Eat In Kitchen, Fenced Yard w RV Gate. Large covered patio. Spacious Living Room with vaulted ceiling. 2 Car Garage and inside laundry. Just installed new carpet and painted the interior.