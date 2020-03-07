All apartments in Fountain Hills
Find more places like 17201 E Rockwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
17201 E Rockwood Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:15 AM

17201 E Rockwood Drive

17201 East Rockwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

17201 East Rockwood Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
No Application Fees! Well Maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level Fountain Hills home with private pool. This home features a number of upgrades including vaulted ceilings, upgraded tile flooring throughout and neutral paint. Separate living room, family room and formal dining offer plenty of living space. Kitchen features granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, breakfast bar, separate pantry, stove top microwave, ceramic top electric rage, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master suite features vaulted ceilings, windows overlooking backyard with natural light, walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Backyard includes private pool, covered patio and easy to maintain desert landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17201 E Rockwood Drive have any available units?
17201 E Rockwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 17201 E Rockwood Drive have?
Some of 17201 E Rockwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17201 E Rockwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17201 E Rockwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17201 E Rockwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17201 E Rockwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 17201 E Rockwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17201 E Rockwood Drive offers parking.
Does 17201 E Rockwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17201 E Rockwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17201 E Rockwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17201 E Rockwood Drive has a pool.
Does 17201 E Rockwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 17201 E Rockwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17201 E Rockwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17201 E Rockwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17201 E Rockwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17201 E Rockwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Similar Pages

Fountain Hills 1 BedroomsFountain Hills 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFountain Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fountain Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZPayson, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College