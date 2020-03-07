17201 E Rockwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

No Application Fees! Well Maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level Fountain Hills home with private pool. This home features a number of upgrades including vaulted ceilings, upgraded tile flooring throughout and neutral paint. Separate living room, family room and formal dining offer plenty of living space. Kitchen features granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, breakfast bar, separate pantry, stove top microwave, ceramic top electric rage, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master suite features vaulted ceilings, windows overlooking backyard with natural light, walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Backyard includes private pool, covered patio and easy to maintain desert landscaping.