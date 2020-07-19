All apartments in Fountain Hills
Find more places like 17132 E SALIDA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
17132 E SALIDA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17132 E SALIDA Drive

17132 East Salida Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Hills
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

17132 East Salida Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Duplex with 3 bdrms, 2 baths, fenced and 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17132 E SALIDA Drive have any available units?
17132 E SALIDA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 17132 E SALIDA Drive have?
Some of 17132 E SALIDA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17132 E SALIDA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17132 E SALIDA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17132 E SALIDA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17132 E SALIDA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 17132 E SALIDA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17132 E SALIDA Drive offers parking.
Does 17132 E SALIDA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17132 E SALIDA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17132 E SALIDA Drive have a pool?
No, 17132 E SALIDA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17132 E SALIDA Drive have accessible units?
No, 17132 E SALIDA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17132 E SALIDA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17132 E SALIDA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17132 E SALIDA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17132 E SALIDA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Similar Pages

Fountain Hills 1 BedroomsFountain Hills 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Hills Accessible ApartmentsFountain Hills Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Fountain Hills Apartments with Washer-DryersPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZSan Tan Valley, AZ
Buckeye, AZCoolidge, AZSun City West, AZPayson, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College