Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM

16925 E DE ANZA Drive

16925 East De Anza Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16925 East De Anza Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Gorgeous Southwest styled home. Three beds two bath. Large eat in kitchen. Private backyard with pool and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16925 E DE ANZA Drive have any available units?
16925 E DE ANZA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 16925 E DE ANZA Drive have?
Some of 16925 E DE ANZA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16925 E DE ANZA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16925 E DE ANZA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16925 E DE ANZA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16925 E DE ANZA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 16925 E DE ANZA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16925 E DE ANZA Drive offers parking.
Does 16925 E DE ANZA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16925 E DE ANZA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16925 E DE ANZA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16925 E DE ANZA Drive has a pool.
Does 16925 E DE ANZA Drive have accessible units?
No, 16925 E DE ANZA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16925 E DE ANZA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16925 E DE ANZA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16925 E DE ANZA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16925 E DE ANZA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

