Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
16925 E DE ANZA Drive
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16925 E DE ANZA Drive
16925 East De Anza Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Location
16925 East De Anza Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Gorgeous Southwest styled home. Three beds two bath. Large eat in kitchen. Private backyard with pool and spa.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16925 E DE ANZA Drive have any available units?
16925 E DE ANZA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fountain Hills, AZ
.
What amenities does 16925 E DE ANZA Drive have?
Some of 16925 E DE ANZA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16925 E DE ANZA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16925 E DE ANZA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16925 E DE ANZA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16925 E DE ANZA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills
.
Does 16925 E DE ANZA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16925 E DE ANZA Drive offers parking.
Does 16925 E DE ANZA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16925 E DE ANZA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16925 E DE ANZA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16925 E DE ANZA Drive has a pool.
Does 16925 E DE ANZA Drive have accessible units?
No, 16925 E DE ANZA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16925 E DE ANZA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16925 E DE ANZA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16925 E DE ANZA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16925 E DE ANZA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
