16819 East Gunsight Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Amenities
parking
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
16819 Gunsight A-13 Available 06/14/19 GREAT CONDO - Upstairs condo, REMOLDED, one bedroom, 1 bath , water included in rent, coin-op laundry, community pool, close to Ftn. Park and covered parking. NO PETS
(RLNE2013506)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16819 Gunsight A-13 have any available units?
16819 Gunsight A-13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
Is 16819 Gunsight A-13 currently offering any rent specials?
16819 Gunsight A-13 is not currently offering any rent specials.