Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

16819 Gunsight A-13

16819 East Gunsight Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16819 East Gunsight Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

parking
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
16819 Gunsight A-13 Available 06/14/19 GREAT CONDO - Upstairs condo, REMOLDED, one bedroom, 1 bath , water included in rent, coin-op laundry, community pool, close to Ftn. Park and covered parking. NO PETS

(RLNE2013506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16819 Gunsight A-13 have any available units?
16819 Gunsight A-13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
Is 16819 Gunsight A-13 currently offering any rent specials?
16819 Gunsight A-13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16819 Gunsight A-13 pet-friendly?
No, 16819 Gunsight A-13 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 16819 Gunsight A-13 offer parking?
Yes, 16819 Gunsight A-13 offers parking.
Does 16819 Gunsight A-13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16819 Gunsight A-13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16819 Gunsight A-13 have a pool?
Yes, 16819 Gunsight A-13 has a pool.
Does 16819 Gunsight A-13 have accessible units?
No, 16819 Gunsight A-13 does not have accessible units.
Does 16819 Gunsight A-13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16819 Gunsight A-13 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16819 Gunsight A-13 have units with air conditioning?
No, 16819 Gunsight A-13 does not have units with air conditioning.
