16755 E NICKLAUS Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Stunning views from nearly every window of this great golf course lot as well as from the roof top deck and back balcony. The home is only 4 houses away from Desert Canyon Golf Club and DC Bar & Grill.The SW style 2.5 level home has a total of 4 bedrooms and 4 baths. Master suite, guest bed and bath upstairs on the main level along with kitchen, dining, and family room. Downstairs has 2 bedrooms, jack&Jill bath plus living room and laundry another couple of steps down. Main garage has entry into laundry and downstairs living room. 4th bath is outside off the patio. Downstairs rooms open to pool, golf course and mountain views. Tile throughout. Roof top deck and balcony accessible from dining area and patio stairs. Kitchen has walk-in pantry, veggie prep sink in island, 2 wall ovens