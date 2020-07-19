All apartments in Fountain Hills
Find more places like 16741 E WESTBY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
16741 E WESTBY Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

16741 E WESTBY Drive

16741 East Westby Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Hills
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

16741 East Westby Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautifully remodeled condominium complex in the town of Fountain Hills in walking distance from Fountain Park. Unit is 3bd/2.5 ba, and best of all, a private/community pool! Upgrades include ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, new laminate tile flooring, carpet, fireplace surround, interior/exterior paint, fans, doors/hardware, cabinets/hardware, counter tops, lighting fixtures, shower surrounds, and improvements to common areas. This particular unit has a small back patio and extra storage room. Cats welcome...***AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING BEGINNING MONDAY 06/22***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16741 E WESTBY Drive have any available units?
16741 E WESTBY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 16741 E WESTBY Drive have?
Some of 16741 E WESTBY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16741 E WESTBY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16741 E WESTBY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16741 E WESTBY Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16741 E WESTBY Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16741 E WESTBY Drive offer parking?
No, 16741 E WESTBY Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16741 E WESTBY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16741 E WESTBY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16741 E WESTBY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16741 E WESTBY Drive has a pool.
Does 16741 E WESTBY Drive have accessible units?
No, 16741 E WESTBY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16741 E WESTBY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16741 E WESTBY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16741 E WESTBY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16741 E WESTBY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Similar Pages

Fountain Hills 1 BedroomsFountain Hills 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Hills Accessible ApartmentsFountain Hills Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Fountain Hills Apartments with Washer-DryersPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZSan Tan Valley, AZ
Buckeye, AZCoolidge, AZSun City West, AZPayson, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College