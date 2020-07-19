16741 E WESTBY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Beautifully remodeled condominium complex in the town of Fountain Hills in walking distance from Fountain Park. Unit is 3bd/2.5 ba, and best of all, a private/community pool! Upgrades include ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, new laminate tile flooring, carpet, fireplace surround, interior/exterior paint, fans, doors/hardware, cabinets/hardware, counter tops, lighting fixtures, shower surrounds, and improvements to common areas. This particular unit has a small back patio and extra storage room. Cats welcome...***AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING BEGINNING MONDAY 06/22***