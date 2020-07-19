16741 E WESTBY Drive

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled condominium complex in the town of Fountain Hills in walking distance from Fountain Park. Unit is 3bd/2.5 ba, and best of all, a private/community pool! Upgrades include ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, new laminate tile flooring, carpet, fireplace surround, interior/exterior paint, fans, doors/hardware, cabinets/hardware, counter tops, lighting fixtures, shower surrounds, and improvements to common areas. This particular unit has a small back patio and extra storage room. Cats welcome...***AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING BEGINNING MONDAY 06/22***