Fountain Hills, AZ
16706 E ALMONT Drive
Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:23 AM

16706 E ALMONT Drive

16706 East Almont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16706 East Almont Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath end unit townhome. Roomy living area with wood burning fireplace. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Nice fenced back yard. Centrally located for all Fountain Hills amenities. New flooring and new paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16706 E ALMONT Drive have any available units?
16706 E ALMONT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 16706 E ALMONT Drive have?
Some of 16706 E ALMONT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16706 E ALMONT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16706 E ALMONT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16706 E ALMONT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16706 E ALMONT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 16706 E ALMONT Drive offer parking?
No, 16706 E ALMONT Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16706 E ALMONT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16706 E ALMONT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16706 E ALMONT Drive have a pool?
No, 16706 E ALMONT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16706 E ALMONT Drive have accessible units?
No, 16706 E ALMONT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16706 E ALMONT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16706 E ALMONT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16706 E ALMONT Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16706 E ALMONT Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
