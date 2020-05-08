Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath end unit townhome. Roomy living area with wood burning fireplace. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Nice fenced back yard. Centrally located for all Fountain Hills amenities. New flooring and new paint.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Does 16706 E ALMONT Drive have any available units?
16706 E ALMONT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 16706 E ALMONT Drive have?
Some of 16706 E ALMONT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16706 E ALMONT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16706 E ALMONT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.