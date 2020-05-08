16540 El Lago #35

Amenities

Condo- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Beautifully furnished lower level condo in the gated community of Villa Estates, great location with walking distance to Fountain Park, shopping & restaurants. Complex is across the street from the Library & Community Center. Spacious 2 bedrooms plus office, large master suite with king bed, queen bed in 2nd bedroom, family room with fireplace, covered patio, community pool & spa with BBQ Grills, inside washer/dryer, 2 car garage. Guest Casita with sofa sleeper & bathroom. (NOT AVAILABLE 12/1/19-4/30/20)



(RLNE4079412)