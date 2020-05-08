16525 E AVENUE OF THE FOUNTAINS

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

This unit is nicely painted will newer plank tile flooring. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath condo with an additional den is located in a Gated Community in the Heart of Fountain Hills. This is a second floor unit with Mountain Views to enjoy from inside. Open floor plan features Kitchen open to Formal Dining and Living area. Eat In Kitchen, Tile Floors and Breakfast Bar. Master bedroom with Walk-in Closet and full Master Bath w/ separate Tub & Shower. Plush carpet throughout. Laundry Room w/ Washer & Dryer plus extra storage. Plus a 1 Car Garage w/ direct access into the Condo. This Community has a Heated Pool & Spa and Exercise Room. This is walking distance to Fountain Park, Shops, Restaurants, Community Center, and Library.