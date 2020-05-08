All apartments in Fountain Hills
16525 E AVENUE OF THE FOUNTAINS --

16525 E Avenue of the Fountains · No Longer Available
Location

16525 E Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This unit is nicely painted will newer plank tile flooring. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath condo with an additional den is located in a Gated Community in the Heart of Fountain Hills. This is a second floor unit with Mountain Views to enjoy from inside. Open floor plan features Kitchen open to Formal Dining and Living area. Eat In Kitchen, Tile Floors and Breakfast Bar. Master bedroom with Walk-in Closet and full Master Bath w/ separate Tub & Shower. Plush carpet throughout. Laundry Room w/ Washer & Dryer plus extra storage. Plus a 1 Car Garage w/ direct access into the Condo. This Community has a Heated Pool & Spa and Exercise Room. This is walking distance to Fountain Park, Shops, Restaurants, Community Center, and Library.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16525 E AVENUE OF THE FOUNTAINS -- have any available units?
16525 E AVENUE OF THE FOUNTAINS -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 16525 E AVENUE OF THE FOUNTAINS -- have?
Some of 16525 E AVENUE OF THE FOUNTAINS --'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16525 E AVENUE OF THE FOUNTAINS -- currently offering any rent specials?
16525 E AVENUE OF THE FOUNTAINS -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16525 E AVENUE OF THE FOUNTAINS -- pet-friendly?
No, 16525 E AVENUE OF THE FOUNTAINS -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 16525 E AVENUE OF THE FOUNTAINS -- offer parking?
Yes, 16525 E AVENUE OF THE FOUNTAINS -- offers parking.
Does 16525 E AVENUE OF THE FOUNTAINS -- have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16525 E AVENUE OF THE FOUNTAINS -- offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16525 E AVENUE OF THE FOUNTAINS -- have a pool?
Yes, 16525 E AVENUE OF THE FOUNTAINS -- has a pool.
Does 16525 E AVENUE OF THE FOUNTAINS -- have accessible units?
No, 16525 E AVENUE OF THE FOUNTAINS -- does not have accessible units.
Does 16525 E AVENUE OF THE FOUNTAINS -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16525 E AVENUE OF THE FOUNTAINS -- has units with dishwashers.
Does 16525 E AVENUE OF THE FOUNTAINS -- have units with air conditioning?
No, 16525 E AVENUE OF THE FOUNTAINS -- does not have units with air conditioning.

