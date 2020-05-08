All apartments in Fountain Hills
16445 E Segundo Drive
16445 E Segundo Drive

16445 East Segundo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16445 East Segundo Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Mountain Views! Wonderful duplex in great neighborhood features 3 bedrooms/2 baths plus a 2 car garage. Open floor plan. Kitchen opens to great room. ALL NEW CARPETING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16445 E Segundo Drive have any available units?
16445 E Segundo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 16445 E Segundo Drive have?
Some of 16445 E Segundo Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16445 E Segundo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16445 E Segundo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16445 E Segundo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16445 E Segundo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 16445 E Segundo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16445 E Segundo Drive offers parking.
Does 16445 E Segundo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16445 E Segundo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16445 E Segundo Drive have a pool?
No, 16445 E Segundo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16445 E Segundo Drive have accessible units?
No, 16445 E Segundo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16445 E Segundo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16445 E Segundo Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16445 E Segundo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16445 E Segundo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

