Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

16433 Skyridge

16433 North Skyridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16433 North Skyridge Lane, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
UNFURNISHED SINGLE FAMILY HOME - Single family home with 4bdrms, 2 baths, frig, built-ins, pool, rv gate, 2 car garage and fireplace.

(RLNE2297804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16433 Skyridge have any available units?
16433 Skyridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
Is 16433 Skyridge currently offering any rent specials?
16433 Skyridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16433 Skyridge pet-friendly?
No, 16433 Skyridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 16433 Skyridge offer parking?
Yes, 16433 Skyridge offers parking.
Does 16433 Skyridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16433 Skyridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16433 Skyridge have a pool?
Yes, 16433 Skyridge has a pool.
Does 16433 Skyridge have accessible units?
No, 16433 Skyridge does not have accessible units.
Does 16433 Skyridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 16433 Skyridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16433 Skyridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 16433 Skyridge does not have units with air conditioning.

