Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
16429 E MONACO Drive
Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:15 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16429 E MONACO Drive
16429 East Monaco Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
16429 East Monaco Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great duplex with all appliances lots of tile, 3 bdrm, 2 baths, 2 car garage, great views.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16429 E MONACO Drive have any available units?
16429 E MONACO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fountain Hills, AZ
.
What amenities does 16429 E MONACO Drive have?
Some of 16429 E MONACO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 16429 E MONACO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16429 E MONACO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16429 E MONACO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16429 E MONACO Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills
.
Does 16429 E MONACO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16429 E MONACO Drive offers parking.
Does 16429 E MONACO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16429 E MONACO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16429 E MONACO Drive have a pool?
No, 16429 E MONACO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16429 E MONACO Drive have accessible units?
No, 16429 E MONACO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16429 E MONACO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16429 E MONACO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16429 E MONACO Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16429 E MONACO Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
