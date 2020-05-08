All apartments in Fountain Hills
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 PM

16419 E Monaco Drive

16419 East Monaco Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16419 East Monaco Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom, 1 bath unfurnished duplex, 1 car garage,lots of room with all appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16419 E Monaco Drive have any available units?
16419 E Monaco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 16419 E Monaco Drive have?
Some of 16419 E Monaco Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16419 E Monaco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16419 E Monaco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16419 E Monaco Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16419 E Monaco Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 16419 E Monaco Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16419 E Monaco Drive offers parking.
Does 16419 E Monaco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16419 E Monaco Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16419 E Monaco Drive have a pool?
No, 16419 E Monaco Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16419 E Monaco Drive have accessible units?
No, 16419 E Monaco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16419 E Monaco Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16419 E Monaco Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16419 E Monaco Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16419 E Monaco Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
