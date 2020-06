Amenities

putting green patio / balcony dishwasher pool hot tub fireplace

Fully furnished vacation rental. 2 bedroom 2 bath unit on the 2nd floor. 2 queen beds, Cathedral ceilings, wood burning fireplace, covered patio with mountain views. Heated spa and putting green. Community pool is currently not heated. rent is $2,800 per month for the Winter(Dec 15, Jan, Feb, Mar and April 15) Tax and cleaning is additional. Off season is $1,200 with tenant paying the electric bill.