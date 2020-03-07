All apartments in Fountain Hills
16233 E. Rosetta #43
16233 E. Rosetta #43

16233 E Rosetta Dr · No Longer Available
Location

16233 E Rosetta Dr, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
GREAT CONDO - 2 level condo in with 2 bedrooms, loft, 2 baths, 2 car garage, all appliances lots of tile, fireplace in living room and community pool & spa.

(RLNE5030812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16233 E. Rosetta #43 have any available units?
16233 E. Rosetta #43 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 16233 E. Rosetta #43 have?
Some of 16233 E. Rosetta #43's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16233 E. Rosetta #43 currently offering any rent specials?
16233 E. Rosetta #43 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16233 E. Rosetta #43 pet-friendly?
Yes, 16233 E. Rosetta #43 is pet friendly.
Does 16233 E. Rosetta #43 offer parking?
Yes, 16233 E. Rosetta #43 offers parking.
Does 16233 E. Rosetta #43 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16233 E. Rosetta #43 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16233 E. Rosetta #43 have a pool?
Yes, 16233 E. Rosetta #43 has a pool.
Does 16233 E. Rosetta #43 have accessible units?
No, 16233 E. Rosetta #43 does not have accessible units.
Does 16233 E. Rosetta #43 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16233 E. Rosetta #43 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16233 E. Rosetta #43 have units with air conditioning?
No, 16233 E. Rosetta #43 does not have units with air conditioning.
