Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
16233 E. Rosetta #43
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16233 E. Rosetta #43
16233 E Rosetta Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
16233 E Rosetta Dr, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
GREAT CONDO - 2 level condo in with 2 bedrooms, loft, 2 baths, 2 car garage, all appliances lots of tile, fireplace in living room and community pool & spa.
(RLNE5030812)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16233 E. Rosetta #43 have any available units?
16233 E. Rosetta #43 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fountain Hills, AZ
.
What amenities does 16233 E. Rosetta #43 have?
Some of 16233 E. Rosetta #43's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16233 E. Rosetta #43 currently offering any rent specials?
16233 E. Rosetta #43 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16233 E. Rosetta #43 pet-friendly?
Yes, 16233 E. Rosetta #43 is pet friendly.
Does 16233 E. Rosetta #43 offer parking?
Yes, 16233 E. Rosetta #43 offers parking.
Does 16233 E. Rosetta #43 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16233 E. Rosetta #43 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16233 E. Rosetta #43 have a pool?
Yes, 16233 E. Rosetta #43 has a pool.
Does 16233 E. Rosetta #43 have accessible units?
No, 16233 E. Rosetta #43 does not have accessible units.
Does 16233 E. Rosetta #43 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16233 E. Rosetta #43 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16233 E. Rosetta #43 have units with air conditioning?
No, 16233 E. Rosetta #43 does not have units with air conditioning.
