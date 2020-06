16216 Rosetta #31

Amenities

FURNISHED Condo- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Nicely furnished lower level condo located in La Vida Buena, great location with walking distance to shopping & restaurants, short drive or walk to Fountain Park or Town Center. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths,walk in shower in master, All tile, HD TV's in living room & master bedroom has king size bed, guest bedroom has queen, washer/dryer, covered parking, community pool, wireless internet, Free Netflix!

(NOT AVAILABLE 12/31/20-3/31/21)



(RLNE1875228)