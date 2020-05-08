Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fountain Hills
16111 E KINGSTREE Boulevard
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:04 AM

16111 E KINGSTREE Boulevard
16111 East Kingstree Boulevard
No Longer Available
Location
16111 East Kingstree Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Patio home with mountain views, small complex with private pool, 2 car garage with direct access to home. Large laundry room. Split floor plan.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16111 E KINGSTREE Boulevard have any available units?
16111 E KINGSTREE Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fountain Hills, AZ
.
What amenities does 16111 E KINGSTREE Boulevard have?
Some of 16111 E KINGSTREE Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 16111 E KINGSTREE Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
16111 E KINGSTREE Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16111 E KINGSTREE Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 16111 E KINGSTREE Boulevard is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills
.
Does 16111 E KINGSTREE Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 16111 E KINGSTREE Boulevard offers parking.
Does 16111 E KINGSTREE Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16111 E KINGSTREE Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16111 E KINGSTREE Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 16111 E KINGSTREE Boulevard has a pool.
Does 16111 E KINGSTREE Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 16111 E KINGSTREE Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 16111 E KINGSTREE Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16111 E KINGSTREE Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 16111 E KINGSTREE Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 16111 E KINGSTREE Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
