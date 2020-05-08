All apartments in Fountain Hills
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:14 AM

15943 E CENTIPEDE Drive

15943 East Centipede Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15943 East Centipede Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, finished basement with full bath, granite counter tops. 3 months rental is acceptable at $4000.00 per month Owner agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15943 E CENTIPEDE Drive have any available units?
15943 E CENTIPEDE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 15943 E CENTIPEDE Drive have?
Some of 15943 E CENTIPEDE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15943 E CENTIPEDE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15943 E CENTIPEDE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15943 E CENTIPEDE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15943 E CENTIPEDE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 15943 E CENTIPEDE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15943 E CENTIPEDE Drive offers parking.
Does 15943 E CENTIPEDE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15943 E CENTIPEDE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15943 E CENTIPEDE Drive have a pool?
No, 15943 E CENTIPEDE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15943 E CENTIPEDE Drive have accessible units?
No, 15943 E CENTIPEDE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15943 E CENTIPEDE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15943 E CENTIPEDE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15943 E CENTIPEDE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15943 E CENTIPEDE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

