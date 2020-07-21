All apartments in Fountain Hills
Find more places like 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard

15820 E El Lago Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Hills
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

15820 E El Lago Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home close to town and has beautiful mountain views from back patio. Vaulted ceilings with a fieldstone fireplace in family room. Small dogs only... and please note: THIS IS A TOTALLY NON SMOKING HOUSE AND ENVIRONMENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard have any available units?
15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard have?
Some of 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard offer parking?
No, 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard have a pool?
No, 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Similar Pages

Fountain Hills 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFountain Hills 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fountain Hills Accessible ApartmentsFountain Hills Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Fountain Hills Apartments with Washer-DryersPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZSan Tan Valley, AZ
Buckeye, AZCoolidge, AZSun City West, AZPayson, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College