Great home close to town and has beautiful mountain views from back patio. Vaulted ceilings with a fieldstone fireplace in family room. Small dogs only... and please note: THIS IS A TOTALLY NON SMOKING HOUSE AND ENVIRONMENT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard have any available units?
15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard have?
Some of 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard offer parking?
No, 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard have a pool?
No, 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 15820 E EL LAGO Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.