Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
15710 Thistle
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15710 Thistle
15710 E Thistle Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
15710 E Thistle Dr, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
UNFURNISHED GREAT SINGLE FAMILY HOME - Single family home with 2 bedroom, 2 bath, great views from pool and deck, fireplace, family room and living room, 2 car garage, and all appliances.
(RLNE5615634)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15710 Thistle have any available units?
15710 Thistle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fountain Hills, AZ
.
What amenities does 15710 Thistle have?
Some of 15710 Thistle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15710 Thistle currently offering any rent specials?
15710 Thistle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15710 Thistle pet-friendly?
No, 15710 Thistle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills
.
Does 15710 Thistle offer parking?
Yes, 15710 Thistle offers parking.
Does 15710 Thistle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15710 Thistle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15710 Thistle have a pool?
Yes, 15710 Thistle has a pool.
Does 15710 Thistle have accessible units?
No, 15710 Thistle does not have accessible units.
Does 15710 Thistle have units with dishwashers?
No, 15710 Thistle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15710 Thistle have units with air conditioning?
No, 15710 Thistle does not have units with air conditioning.
