Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:27 AM
1 of 7
15710 E Thistle Drive
15710 East Thistle Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
15710 East Thistle Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great single family home 2 bedrooms , 2 baths, with great views of Fountain & lake, has pool in backyard, large deck area, family room with fireplace, all appliances and 2 garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15710 E Thistle Drive have any available units?
15710 E Thistle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fountain Hills, AZ
.
What amenities does 15710 E Thistle Drive have?
Some of 15710 E Thistle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 15710 E Thistle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15710 E Thistle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15710 E Thistle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15710 E Thistle Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills
.
Does 15710 E Thistle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15710 E Thistle Drive offers parking.
Does 15710 E Thistle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15710 E Thistle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15710 E Thistle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15710 E Thistle Drive has a pool.
Does 15710 E Thistle Drive have accessible units?
No, 15710 E Thistle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15710 E Thistle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15710 E Thistle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15710 E Thistle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15710 E Thistle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
