Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
15131 N IVORY Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15131 N IVORY Drive
15131 North Ivory Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Fountain Hills
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Accessible Apartments
Location
15131 North Ivory Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great duplex with 2 bdrm, 2 baths, lots of tile and one car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15131 N IVORY Drive have any available units?
15131 N IVORY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fountain Hills, AZ
.
What amenities does 15131 N IVORY Drive have?
Some of 15131 N IVORY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15131 N IVORY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15131 N IVORY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15131 N IVORY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15131 N IVORY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills
.
Does 15131 N IVORY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15131 N IVORY Drive offers parking.
Does 15131 N IVORY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15131 N IVORY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15131 N IVORY Drive have a pool?
No, 15131 N IVORY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15131 N IVORY Drive have accessible units?
No, 15131 N IVORY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15131 N IVORY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15131 N IVORY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15131 N IVORY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15131 N IVORY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
