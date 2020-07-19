All apartments in Fountain Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15131 N IVORY Drive

15131 North Ivory Drive · No Longer Available
Fountain Hills
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Accessible Apartments
Location

15131 North Ivory Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great duplex with 2 bdrm, 2 baths, lots of tile and one car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15131 N IVORY Drive have any available units?
15131 N IVORY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 15131 N IVORY Drive have?
Some of 15131 N IVORY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15131 N IVORY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15131 N IVORY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15131 N IVORY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15131 N IVORY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 15131 N IVORY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15131 N IVORY Drive offers parking.
Does 15131 N IVORY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15131 N IVORY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15131 N IVORY Drive have a pool?
No, 15131 N IVORY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15131 N IVORY Drive have accessible units?
No, 15131 N IVORY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15131 N IVORY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15131 N IVORY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15131 N IVORY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15131 N IVORY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
