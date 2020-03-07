14652 N YERBA BUENA Way

Nice single level 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the beautiful sought-after community of Fountain Hills. Nice floorplan. Newer flooring and updated kitchen, you won't be disappointed. No Section 8. *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
