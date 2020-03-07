All apartments in Fountain Hills
Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:10 AM

14652 N YERBA BUENA Way

14652 N Yerba Buena Way · No Longer Available
Location

14652 N Yerba Buena Way, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice single level 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the beautiful sought-after community of Fountain Hills. Nice floorplan. Newer flooring and updated kitchen, you won't be disappointed. No Section 8. *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14652 N YERBA BUENA Way have any available units?
14652 N YERBA BUENA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 14652 N YERBA BUENA Way have?
Some of 14652 N YERBA BUENA Way's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14652 N YERBA BUENA Way currently offering any rent specials?
14652 N YERBA BUENA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14652 N YERBA BUENA Way pet-friendly?
No, 14652 N YERBA BUENA Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 14652 N YERBA BUENA Way offer parking?
No, 14652 N YERBA BUENA Way does not offer parking.
Does 14652 N YERBA BUENA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14652 N YERBA BUENA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14652 N YERBA BUENA Way have a pool?
No, 14652 N YERBA BUENA Way does not have a pool.
Does 14652 N YERBA BUENA Way have accessible units?
No, 14652 N YERBA BUENA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14652 N YERBA BUENA Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14652 N YERBA BUENA Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 14652 N YERBA BUENA Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14652 N YERBA BUENA Way does not have units with air conditioning.
