Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fountain Hills
Find more places like 14264 N Oakwood Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
14264 N Oakwood Ln
Last updated February 22 2020 at 8:52 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14264 N Oakwood Ln
14264 Oakwood Lane East
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Location
14264 Oakwood Lane East, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Move in ready! 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath. Great location in Fountain Hills. New carpet and paint. Won't last long! No Section 8
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14264 N Oakwood Ln have any available units?
14264 N Oakwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fountain Hills, AZ
.
What amenities does 14264 N Oakwood Ln have?
Some of 14264 N Oakwood Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14264 N Oakwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14264 N Oakwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14264 N Oakwood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 14264 N Oakwood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 14264 N Oakwood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 14264 N Oakwood Ln offers parking.
Does 14264 N Oakwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14264 N Oakwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14264 N Oakwood Ln have a pool?
No, 14264 N Oakwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 14264 N Oakwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 14264 N Oakwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14264 N Oakwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14264 N Oakwood Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 14264 N Oakwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14264 N Oakwood Ln has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Similar Pages
Fountain Hills 1 Bedrooms
Fountain Hills 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Hills Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Fountain Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fountain Hills Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Payson, AZ
Carefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZ
El Mirage, AZ
Paradise Valley, AZ
New River, AZ
Gold Canyon, AZ
Cave Creek, AZ
Coolidge, AZ
San Tan Valley, AZ
Maricopa, AZ
Sun Lakes, AZ
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College