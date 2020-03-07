All apartments in Fountain Hills
Find more places like 14264 N Oakwood Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
14264 N Oakwood Ln
Last updated February 22 2020 at 8:52 AM

14264 N Oakwood Ln

14264 Oakwood Lane East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

14264 Oakwood Lane East, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Move in ready! 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath. Great location in Fountain Hills. New carpet and paint. Won't last long! No Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14264 N Oakwood Ln have any available units?
14264 N Oakwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 14264 N Oakwood Ln have?
Some of 14264 N Oakwood Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14264 N Oakwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14264 N Oakwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14264 N Oakwood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 14264 N Oakwood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 14264 N Oakwood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 14264 N Oakwood Ln offers parking.
Does 14264 N Oakwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14264 N Oakwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14264 N Oakwood Ln have a pool?
No, 14264 N Oakwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 14264 N Oakwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 14264 N Oakwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14264 N Oakwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14264 N Oakwood Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 14264 N Oakwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14264 N Oakwood Ln has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Similar Pages

Fountain Hills 1 BedroomsFountain Hills 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFountain Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fountain Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZPayson, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College