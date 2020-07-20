All apartments in Fountain Hills
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

14219 N BRUNSWICK Drive

14219 North Brunswick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14219 North Brunswick Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful duplex w/ 3 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Spacious Kitchen and eat in area. Floor plan is open and airy - 2 car garage and fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14219 N BRUNSWICK Drive have any available units?
14219 N BRUNSWICK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 14219 N BRUNSWICK Drive have?
Some of 14219 N BRUNSWICK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14219 N BRUNSWICK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14219 N BRUNSWICK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14219 N BRUNSWICK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14219 N BRUNSWICK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 14219 N BRUNSWICK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14219 N BRUNSWICK Drive offers parking.
Does 14219 N BRUNSWICK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14219 N BRUNSWICK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14219 N BRUNSWICK Drive have a pool?
No, 14219 N BRUNSWICK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14219 N BRUNSWICK Drive have accessible units?
No, 14219 N BRUNSWICK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14219 N BRUNSWICK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14219 N BRUNSWICK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14219 N BRUNSWICK Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14219 N BRUNSWICK Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
