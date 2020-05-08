All apartments in Fountain Hills
Find more places like 12225 N CHAMA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
12225 N CHAMA Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:51 PM

12225 N CHAMA Drive

12225 North Chama Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

12225 North Chama Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage and frig + built-ins.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12225 N CHAMA Drive have any available units?
12225 N CHAMA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 12225 N CHAMA Drive have?
Some of 12225 N CHAMA Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12225 N CHAMA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12225 N CHAMA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12225 N CHAMA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12225 N CHAMA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 12225 N CHAMA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12225 N CHAMA Drive offers parking.
Does 12225 N CHAMA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12225 N CHAMA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12225 N CHAMA Drive have a pool?
No, 12225 N CHAMA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12225 N CHAMA Drive have accessible units?
No, 12225 N CHAMA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12225 N CHAMA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12225 N CHAMA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12225 N CHAMA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12225 N CHAMA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Similar Pages

Fountain Hills 1 BedroomsFountain Hills 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFountain Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fountain Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZPayson, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College