Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

12050 N Panorama Drive

12050 North Panorama Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12050 North Panorama Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This is a very desirable Ground Floor Unit, with Extra Privacy Facing the Colony Wash. Relax by the Pool & Spa or Work Out in the Exercise Facility. A One Car Garage is Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12050 N Panorama Drive have any available units?
12050 N Panorama Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 12050 N Panorama Drive have?
Some of 12050 N Panorama Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12050 N Panorama Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12050 N Panorama Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12050 N Panorama Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12050 N Panorama Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 12050 N Panorama Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12050 N Panorama Drive offers parking.
Does 12050 N Panorama Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12050 N Panorama Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12050 N Panorama Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12050 N Panorama Drive has a pool.
Does 12050 N Panorama Drive have accessible units?
No, 12050 N Panorama Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12050 N Panorama Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12050 N Panorama Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12050 N Panorama Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12050 N Panorama Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

