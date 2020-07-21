Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fountain Hills
Find more places like 11824 N OASIS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
11824 N OASIS Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:45 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11824 N OASIS Drive
11824 North Oasis Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Hills
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Location
11824 North Oasis Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Duplex with new carpet, paint, blinds, 3bd, 2ba, 2 car garage, fireplace, & washer and dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11824 N OASIS Drive have any available units?
11824 N OASIS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fountain Hills, AZ
.
What amenities does 11824 N OASIS Drive have?
Some of 11824 N OASIS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11824 N OASIS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11824 N OASIS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11824 N OASIS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11824 N OASIS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills
.
Does 11824 N OASIS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11824 N OASIS Drive offers parking.
Does 11824 N OASIS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11824 N OASIS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11824 N OASIS Drive have a pool?
No, 11824 N OASIS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11824 N OASIS Drive have accessible units?
No, 11824 N OASIS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11824 N OASIS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11824 N OASIS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11824 N OASIS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11824 N OASIS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Similar Pages
Fountain Hills 1 Bedroom Apartments
Fountain Hills 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fountain Hills Accessible Apartments
Fountain Hills Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Fountain Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Maricopa, AZ
San Tan Valley, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Coolidge, AZ
Sun City West, AZ
Payson, AZ
Sun Lakes, AZ
Cave Creek, AZ
Paradise Valley, AZ
Carefree, AZ
El Mirage, AZ
Gold Canyon, AZ
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College