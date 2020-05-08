All apartments in Fountain Hills
Last updated June 2 2020

11226 N PINTO Drive

11226 North Pinto Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11226 North Pinto Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Single level home with 4 bedrooms, mountain views, private pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11226 N PINTO Drive have any available units?
11226 N PINTO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 11226 N PINTO Drive have?
Some of 11226 N PINTO Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11226 N PINTO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11226 N PINTO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11226 N PINTO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11226 N PINTO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 11226 N PINTO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11226 N PINTO Drive offers parking.
Does 11226 N PINTO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11226 N PINTO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11226 N PINTO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11226 N PINTO Drive has a pool.
Does 11226 N PINTO Drive have accessible units?
No, 11226 N PINTO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11226 N PINTO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11226 N PINTO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11226 N PINTO Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11226 N PINTO Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

