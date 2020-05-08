All apartments in Fountain Hills
Find more places like 11011 N ZEPHYR Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
11011 N ZEPHYR Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

11011 N ZEPHYR Drive

11011 North Zephyr Drive · (480) 837-5833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

11011 North Zephyr Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1460 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL with beautiful Red Mountain Views and a terrific location! This property offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a garage. 1 queen bed in the master, 1 queen bed in the 2nd bedroom. Spacious - bright and open! Great Room design - Huge Kitchen w. Breakfast Bar, Formal Dining off kitchen. Fireplace in Great Room w/ designer niches and patio access. HUGE Covered patio to enjoy Arizona Living! Beautiful Mountain Views, exterior fireplace, BBQ and sink. Heated community pool heated Nov. and March.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11011 N ZEPHYR Drive have any available units?
11011 N ZEPHYR Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11011 N ZEPHYR Drive have?
Some of 11011 N ZEPHYR Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11011 N ZEPHYR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11011 N ZEPHYR Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11011 N ZEPHYR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11011 N ZEPHYR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 11011 N ZEPHYR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11011 N ZEPHYR Drive does offer parking.
Does 11011 N ZEPHYR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11011 N ZEPHYR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11011 N ZEPHYR Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11011 N ZEPHYR Drive has a pool.
Does 11011 N ZEPHYR Drive have accessible units?
No, 11011 N ZEPHYR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11011 N ZEPHYR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11011 N ZEPHYR Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11011 N ZEPHYR Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11011 N ZEPHYR Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11011 N ZEPHYR Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Similar Pages

Fountain Hills 1 BedroomsFountain Hills 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFountain Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fountain Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZPayson, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity