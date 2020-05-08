11011 N ZEPHYR Drive

Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL with beautiful Red Mountain Views and a terrific location! This property offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a garage. 1 queen bed in the master, 1 queen bed in the 2nd bedroom. Spacious - bright and open! Great Room design - Huge Kitchen w. Breakfast Bar, Formal Dining off kitchen. Fireplace in Great Room w/ designer niches and patio access. HUGE Covered patio to enjoy Arizona Living! Beautiful Mountain Views, exterior fireplace, BBQ and sink. Heated community pool heated Nov. and March.