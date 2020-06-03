All apartments in Fountain Hills
Fountain Hills, AZ
10401 N Saguaro Boulevard
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:40 AM

10401 N Saguaro Boulevard

10401 North Saguaro Boulevard · (480) 837-9807
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10401 North Saguaro Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable. Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath upstairs condo, fully furnished with eastern facing balcony with mountain views, covered parking, community pool, spa, exercise room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10401 N Saguaro Boulevard have any available units?
10401 N Saguaro Boulevard has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10401 N Saguaro Boulevard have?
Some of 10401 N Saguaro Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10401 N Saguaro Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10401 N Saguaro Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10401 N Saguaro Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 10401 N Saguaro Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 10401 N Saguaro Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 10401 N Saguaro Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 10401 N Saguaro Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10401 N Saguaro Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10401 N Saguaro Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 10401 N Saguaro Boulevard has a pool.
Does 10401 N Saguaro Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10401 N Saguaro Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10401 N Saguaro Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10401 N Saguaro Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 10401 N Saguaro Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 10401 N Saguaro Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
